Tom Selleck finally moves to ranch life after Blue Bloods cancellation

Tom Selleck has recently moved to ranch life following the cancellation of the CBS series, Blue Bloods.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the actor was furious with the network for launching a spin-off series about his own show.

After the end of Blue Bloods, the actor headed to his 63-acre estate to help heal his pain.

The outlet reported that Tom was “left in tears” over the devastating news that CBS cancelled the hit show and decided to release a spin-off.

Despite his career issue, the Magnum P.I. star expressed his gratitude to his property which he had been owning for over three decades.

Back in 2020, Tom gave credit to his stunning property for helping keep him “sane”.

“My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” he told PEOPLE magazine.

Tom previously revealed he had no plans to quit acting when Blue Bloods came to an end.

Speaking to CBS Morning at the time, the Killers actor said, “As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job. I like the fact that there's no excuses.”

“You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it,” explained the 80-year-old.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to DailyMail.com, “Tom is considering suing CBS for ageism over cancelling Blue Bloods and spinning it off.”

“He is absolutely livid about it, especially as ratings were strong when it was cancelled,” added a source.