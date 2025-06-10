Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit: 'Painful'

Blake Lively is speaking out after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against her and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share her relief and gratitude, writing, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."

She added, "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

The Gossip Girl alum emphasised her commitment to supporting women's rights, stating, "I am now more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."

She expressed gratitude to those who stood by her, saying, "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."

The actress shared a list of organisations providing resources and support for women.

Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit, which alleged extortion and defamation, as well as his $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. Lively's lawyers hailed the decision as a "total victory and a complete vindication" for the actress.

They noted, "As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it." The lawyers added that they will seek attorneys' fees, treble damages, and punitive damages against Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties.

Baldoni's legal team can still amend claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract by June 23. Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni alleges sexual harassment and retaliation, which he has denied.

The trial is set for March 2026.