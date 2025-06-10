Romeo Beckham finally breaks silence on romance with model Caroline Daur

Romeo Beckham and German model Caroline Daur had fans talking recently after they were seen together at a few events.

It was recently revealed that Romeo was not dating the German model, even though rumours were flying about a possible romance.

The 22-year old and the 30-year-old were spotted leaving a Paris afterparty together but they had just gone to dinner with friends and there was nothing romantic about it.

Their time in Paris followed their appearance at the French Open Men's Semi Final on Friday 6 June.

However, the rumoured couple wasn't seen together but Caroline was photographed before the match.

For the unversed, Romeo's Paris trip came after his breakup with DJ Kim Turnbull, his former girlfriend.