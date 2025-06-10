Nicole Scherzinger gets real about challenges behind fame

Nicole Scherzinger, former Pussycat singer best known for her talent and hard work, recently admitted that she was never one to rest on her laurels.

The star said she didn’t feel truly happy with herself until she got the part in Sunset Boulevard.

Nicole said starring in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical changed her life because before that, she felt she didn't fully show what she was capable of.

While getting candidn on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday, the former Pussycat singer shared with E! News: “I always felt like I wasn’t living in my full potential, my full purpose, and I was never happy with myself, never satisfied.

It’s because I knew I had so much more to give, and this role in this opportunity allowed me to give all of me, and it’s changed my life, and I’m so grateful for it.”

The actress and singer went on adding: “I’m so grateful that I’m able to connect with people on a deeper, soulful, spiritual level, that I could make a difference in these people’s lives, because that’s what we do it for.

"That’s exactly what we do it for. So I’m just so thankful.”

In her Tony Awards speech, Nicole encouraged everyone to keep chasing their dreams and never give up.