'Friends' icon Lisa Kudrow looks back on legacy of show

Lisa Kudrow, legendary actress who is best known for her character Phoebe in the iconic TV show Friends, recently looked back on her time on the series.

The 61-year-old said Phoebe was hard to play because they were so different, so she focused on learning and doing it right.

While talking to Parker Posey for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Lisa shared: "It became fun. It was fun the whole time because the cast had fun.

"Phoebe was so far from who I was as a human being, it was work — I needed to justify everything she was saying in my head so that it felt like she meant it and it was real to her. It was a lot of work.

"I remember Season 2 or 3, I went, 'Oh my God, I’m not doing the work.' And [Matt] LeBlanc went, 'What’s the matter with you? You’re her. You don’t have to.'

"The worst thing was wanting to be a good student. That’s what hurt me the most," the actress continued.

Parker, who played a rich mom in The White Lotus, told Lisa to go for a role in the next season.

She said: "Oh, Lisa, you should be in Season 4. If there’s a big enough TikTok campaign, then it’ll happen."

Lisa joked,: "Because that’s how it works. No, it doesn’t."

While Parker agreed, saying: "It doesn’t. Because who knows what Mike White is writing or where these stories are going to go?"