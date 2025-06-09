Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting 2nd child

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston soon to become father for second time

Tom Hiddleston's brood is about to expand with the arrival of baby no.2.

The couple made red carpet appearance at Hiddleston's new film The Life of Chuck's SXSW London premiere June 7.

The Velvet Buzzsaw alum shared that she is pregnant with the Loki actor and her second baby couple of years after the arrival of their first child.

At the venue, the 40-year-old revealed the big news as she flaunted her baby bump donning Emilia Wickstead designed baby blue frock.

The 44-year-old also turned heads wearing blue checkered suit.

For the unversed, the pair got engaged in 2022 after having met for the first time on the set of play Betrayal (2019).

Ashton gave birth to their first child in October the same year. The name and gender of the baby has been kept confidential.

The couple's engagement news was confirmed by People after the two made their relationship red carpet official at 2022's BAFTAs.