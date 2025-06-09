Shakira shouts out Beyoncé as she makes surprise announcement

Shakira is taking her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' to the UK.

Shakira is officially bringing her record-breaking tour to the UK — and she has Beyoncé to thank for the inspiration.

Speaking to The Sun during her Miami stop on June 6 and 7, the global superstar confirmed her long-rumoured UK dates for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, which has already shattered records in North America.

She then addressed the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“To see this place this packed, it’s a dream for me,” Shakira, 48, told the crowd in Miami before shouting out Queen Bey for inspiring her: “The last time I came to Hard Rock Stadium, I saw Beyoncé’s show and I said to myself, ‘How amazing would it be if I could play the stadium one day?’”

The Grammy-winning singer added, “How amazing that tonight, I’m here playing two stadiums. I have the best crowd in the world. You make all of my dreams come true.”

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker was originally set to play arenas. But overwhelming demand forced a switch to stadiums — a level-up that’s clearly paying off. So far, the tour is 2025’s biggest female tour of 2025, outperforming the likes of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga in both ticket sales and box office revenue.

While official dates have yet to drop, UK fans should start preparing for Shakira’s red-hot return.