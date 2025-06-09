Diddy trial takes twisted turn as ex-employee opens up about Freak Offs

Ex-Employee unveils shocking truth about Diddy’s Freak Off parties

Diddy’s formerly hired escort, Shawn Dearing, made shocking claims about the Freak Off parties the rapper hosted and how they got to a darker place.

The 37-year-old model alleged that he was hired by Diddy for "more than a dozen" of the rapper’s “freak offs” with Cassie Ventura.

Dearing claimed that the "the tone" of the infamous parties gradually shifted to something “darker,” in an interview with People Magazine.

“I just would say overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them," he said, adding, “I got to see the dark side of things."

Speaking of Ventura, he went on to claim that her attitude towards the last of those Freak Offs was, “I'm here, I have to perform. Let's do this."

"It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall," he noted. "I can tell when the energy was different."

He stated that the songstress was "was playing her role. It was evil ... and she was under that."

Dearing said that in his opinion, “in that situation, she didn't know if this was a beast she could control or not anymore. So she was along for the ride, because she had to, because who knows? Who knows where this beast is going, and there's no way to tame it.”

The Bad Boy Records founder is entering into the fifth week of his trial, in which he is charged with s-x trafficking, racketeering, and engagement in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.