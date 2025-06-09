Pippa Scott, ‘The Searchers, ‘Auntie Mame’ star dies at 90





Pippa Scott, known for her memorable roles in classic films like The Searchers, Auntie Mame, and Petulia, has died at the age of 90. Her daughter, Miranda Tollman, confirmed that Scott passed away on May 22.

Born in Los Angeles to stage actress Laura Straub and screenwriter Allan Scott, Pippa Scott grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry.

She pursued acting through formal education at Radcliffe and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, and made her Broadway debut in 1956 in Child of Fortune.

That same year, she appeared in John Ford’s The Searchers as Lucy, one of the Edwards family daughters taken captive. In 1958’s Auntie Mame, she played Pegeen Ryan, a character who falls for Patrick Dennis. Scott went on to act in several other films including For Pete’s Sake!, Cold Turkey, and Footprints in 2009.

Her television career was just as active, with guest roles on iconic shows like The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Columbo.

She also played a recurring role in the 1976 series Jigsaw as the love interest of Jack Warden’s character.

In 1964, Scott married television producer Lee Rich, who later co-founded Lorimar Productions, the company behind hits like The Waltons, Dallas, and Knots Landing.

Although they divorced in 1983, they reconnected in 1996 and remained together until Rich’s passing in 2012.

She also created Linden Productions to produce impactful documentaries, including World’s Most Wanted Man, The Hunt for Radovan Karadzic and King Leopold’s Ghost.

Pippa Scott is survived by her daughters Jessica and Miranda, along with five grandchildren.