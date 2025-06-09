Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend WWE event with with son Rocky: Footage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take son Rockey to WWE

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently stepped out with their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, making a rare family appearance at WWE’s Money in the Bank event over the weekend.

The couple, who usually keeps their youngest son out of the public eye, were spotted at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6, where Kourtney was seen smiling and cradling Rocky in her arms.

As seen in pictures sourced by Page Six, the 1-year-old’s face was gently shielded from cameras, who was dressed comfortably in a black jersey, gray pants, and Vans sneakers for the outing.

Kourtney wore a laid-back yet stylish look, pairing a white T-shirt with a black leather jacket, ivory maxi skirt, and black boots. Travis, who kept things relaxed in a gray-and-white graphic T-shirt and blue jeans, flashed a peace sign for the cameras.

Earlier in the day, the family visited Fontana, California—Travis’ hometown—where he was honoured with a street and a day named after him.

The family was photographed riding through town in a golf cart. Joining them for the celebration was Travis’ 21-year-old son, Landon Barker, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Since Rocky’s birth in November 2023, Kardashian and Barker have remained notably protective of their son’s privacy.

The couple rarely shows his face in public or on social media, often sharing blurred photos.

That also happened in an episode of The Kardashians in February, where Rocky appeared at the Petersen Automotive Museum with his mom, though his face was not shown.

In another episode, he joined Kourtney and her older children—Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10—at a pumpkin patch.

Kourtney, 46, previously shared that she gave birth to Rocky naturally after stepping away from IVF treatments. Despite their public profiles, both she and Travis, 49, continue to be intentional about keeping some moments, especially those involving their children, private.