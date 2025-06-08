Wayne Lewis dies at 68 as music world loses legend

Wayne Lewis, one of the founding voices of the legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr, has died at 68, leaving a hole in the hearts of fans and music lovers around the world.

Wayne - American singer and keyboard player who helped lead Atlantic Starr to fame with hits like Always, Secret Lovers and Masterpiece - passed away on Thursday June 5.

However, news of his death only began to spread two days later on Saturday.

He was one of the main reasons the group rose to success in the late 80s and early 90s.

The cause of the singer's death is still under wraps, as it's not been disclosed just yet.

The heartbreaking news was shared on their official Facebook, “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025. Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy.”

Fans filled the page with heartfelt messages, calling Wayne a true legend and the voice that shaped a generation.