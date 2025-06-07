Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s daughter finally make peace: Here’s how

Kourtney Kardashian has finally made peace with husband Travis Baker’s daughter Alabama.

A source spilled to In Touch that the Blink-182 drummer has been a peacemaker between the two.

“Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner,” said an insider.

The source noted, “Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney “doesn’t still have her hands full”.

Interesting, the source pointed out, “Alabama’s a very feisty free spirit. She’s always going to stick up for herself.”

“But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker,” stated an insider.

Explaining how Travis made Kourtney and Alabama settle their differences, the source opened up that the musician sat down with his wife as well as daughter and told them “how much he loves them”.

Therefore, Travis pointed out that it is for Kourtney and Alabama “to support each other especially after the reality star shares 19-month-old son with the drummer.

Meanwhile, Travis shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepfather to Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

On the other hand, Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick. She and Travis welcomed Rocky in November 2023.