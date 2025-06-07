Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with milestone achievement

Taylor Swift is on a roll, and the music world can't get enough of her.

Following her emotional announcement about owning her masters, Swift has broken yet another record on Spotify.

Her iconic song Love Story has achieved a remarkable feat, with both the original 2008 version and Love Story (Taylor's Version) surpassing one billion streams each on the platform. This makes Swift the first artist to accomplish this milestone.

Swift's announcement about owning her masters was a significant moment for her career.

She shared her excitement with fans via an Instagram post and an open letter on her website, stating, "All of the music I've ever made now belongs... to me. All my music videos. All the closet films. The memories and photography. The unreleased songs. Every little bit... My entire life's work."

This declaration sparked a surge in streaming activity, with fans rallying around her music.

Fans were quick to celebrate Swift's achievement, showering her with praise on social media.

"Biggest hitmaker of all time!" one fan exclaimed. Another fan chimed in, "Only Taylor could have 2 versions of the same song hit 1 billion streams."

Swift's dedication to her craft and her fans has undoubtedly contributed to her enduring success.

Swift's Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024 after a record-shattering 149 shows across nearly two years. Although she's had a relatively quiet start to 2025, Swift was spotted dining with Selena Gomez and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Fans are eagerly awaiting new music, and Swift recently confirmed that her re-recording of her 2006 debut album is complete. This could mean that the vault is about to reopen soon, giving fans something to look forward to.

She's become the first female artist to surpass 100 billion streams on the platform, solidifying her position as one of the most streamed artists in music history.