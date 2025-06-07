Mindy Kaling shares real reason behind taking break from acting

Mindy Kaling has recently shared real reason behind taking a break from acting.

The Office alum explained her decision about why she stepped back from acting during her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter as part of the Paley Media Council Series on June 5.

Mindy shared how her superstitions played a major role in her acting decision especially for a cameo in her Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

“A show literally about an Indian American family in Southern California, and if I wasn’t on that—what’s wrong with me?” said the 46-year-old.

Mindy mentioned, “I think there is a part of me that feels a little superstitious. I’m like, 'these seem to have gone well and I’m not in them so maybe I’ll wait.’”

“I would love to do that again,” she remarked.

The actress and writer noted that maybe in the next couple years, whenever she would “launch a couple other things that would be something fun to do again”.

Although she last appeared onscreen in The Morning Show in 2023, Mindy confessed she’s beginning to crave the creative energy of acting again.

“I miss it… I would like to write or co-create a show for me to act in soon,” pointed out Mindy.

She also revealed that she loved to do projects where she could write and perform, which she believed “is unbelievably fun and it’s so efficient”

However, Mindy made it clear that when she returned to acting, she would not take centre stage.

“I wouldn’t have to be the lead in my own show if I was writing it,” she told Variety earlier this year.

Mindy added, “I would love to write a show for someone amazing and then play a supporting part in it.”