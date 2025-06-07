Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's coordinated dance moves steal show at a wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong, and their recent adventures have been making headlines.

After a romantic dinner date in Palm Beach, Florida, on June 4, the couple attended a wedding in Tennessee on June 6. At the wedding reception, Swift and Kelce were spotted smiling and dancing in their seats, enjoying each other's company.

Swift looked stunning in a corseted blue, strapless dress with a floral pattern, paired with brown platform sandals and a bold lip color.

Her hair was styled down, adding to her effortless elegance. Kelce, on the other hand, kept things simple yet stylish with a striped button-down shirt, brown slacks, and black shoes.

A photo posted to X showed Swift chatting with fellow attendees, with the caption "not taylor swift being at my friends friends cousins wedding".

In a TikTok video, Swift and Kelce were seen coordinating dance moves while sitting down, rocking their shoulders side to side in unison as the bride and groom shared a slow dance on the dance floor. This adorable moment showcases the couple's playful and affectionate side.

This recent outing comes after the couple's date night in Palm Beach, Florida, where they were spotted leaving a restaurant, holding hands, and walking to their vehicle together.

They've been romantically linked since 2023 and have been making the most of their time together.

Last month, Kelce showed his support for Swift after she announced that she now owns her master recordings. He dropped a "like" on her Instagram post, which directed fans to a heartfelt note on her website.

In the note, Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."