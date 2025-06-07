JoJo Siwa recalls babysitting North West

JoJo Siwa remembers babysitting North West

JoJo Siwa is reflecting on a sweet moment she shared with the Kardashian family, recalling the time she babysat North West for a YouTube video.

During the June 5 episode of Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth, the 22-year-old internet personality opened up about how the playful hangout with Kim Kardashian’s daughter came to be.

“I think I said, ‘If North ever wanted to be in a video, I would love to have her. I do these babysitting videos. I normally do it with YouTuber kids, but I could do it for fun with North. It’d be a blast, super easy.

She wouldn’t even know that we’re filming. It’ll just be a fun hangout. Let me know if you’d ever be down,’” Siwa remembered.

According to her, Kardashian was on board and even asked if it could be filmed for her family’s reality show.

“She was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would love to. Could we film it for my show?’” Siwa recalled. “I was like, ‘Your show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Yeah, sure.’ And yeah, [they were] just so calm, so sweet, so down to earth, so nice, good people.”

Back in April 2019, Siwa shared a 7-minute video of the fun-filled day, where she and North wore matching rainbow side ponytails and explored Siwa’s colourful home.

The visit included glitter, slime, bows, dancing to JoJo’s single Bop, and North climbing around Siwa’s signature Dreamer Mobile.

North, who was 5 at the time and polite throughout the video, declared her favorite part of the visit, “making a big mess.”

When Kardashian returned, she told her daughter, “Oh my God, you did make a big mess! Hey, you have to go clean up your mess,” to which North happily agreed, calling it the best day of her life.

To cap off the experience, North received tickets to Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, with Siwa suggesting she bring her cousin Penelope along.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Siwa wrote, “I had so much fun getting to film with North and @kimkardashian. Seriously North is SO adorable and awesome, and Kim is one of the SWEETEST people ever!”

Kardashian also posted about the day, tweeting, “My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once,” along with a selfie of North and Siwa.