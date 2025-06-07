Miley Cyrus roasts exes Nick Jonas and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus divorced Liam Hemsworth in 2019 and split with Nick Jonas in 2009

Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to throw a few playful punches at her ex.

During her recent appearance on the Every Single Album podcast on Thursday June 6, the Grammy-winning singer, 32, reflected on her early career and past relationships. This included not only her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 35, but also her Disney days romance with Nick Jonas, 32.

While revisiting her 2009 film The Last Song, Cyrus recalled how much she enjoyed filming. And it was mostly thanks to the Hunger Games star.

“That’s where I met Liam, who I would go on to marry and write a ton of — or, most of — my songs about,” the Flowers hitmaker said, before adding with a laugh, “Talk about catching strays.”

The quip followed a similar remark Cyrus made about Nick Jonas earlier in the episode.

She described him as a “d**k” and “a**hole” who “dumped” her after their teen romance ended in 2009.

“He’s still catching strays,” she joked, though she clarified, “I like Nick... We’re all moving on. Everything is good… Niley for life.”

As for Hemsworth, now 35, Cyrus didn’t reveal where they stand today.

The former couple wed in 2018 after eight years together but split less than a year later. These days, Cyrus is dating musician Maxx Morando, while Hemsworth is with model Gabriella Brooks.