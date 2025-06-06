Kristin Cavallari, Kim Zolciak bond over their high-profile divorces

Kristin Cavallari, Kim Zolciak both went through divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Kim Zolciak recently had a candid chat during which the two bonded over their public divorces.

During the premiere of her new E! series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, 38-year-old sympathized with her fellow reality star and mentioned how hard it to going through something like divorce in public.

The CSI: NY actress acknowledged to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, "Going through something messy in the public, like a divorce, I just know from my own personal experience there’s always a certain narrative that’s out there."

Kristin added, "…and if someone wants to clear the air or give their perspective, I’m happy to give that platform for it."

As the conversation moved forward, the 47-year-old enquired Kristin how did she feel about her ex Jay Cutler moving on with Samantha Robertson.

The Laguna Beach star responded that since she knew Robertson before, so it helped her a bit as she could 'envision their dynamic'.

Kim though admitted that she wonders how she is going to feel.

Further discussing the family dynamics and the importance of taking a final decision, Kristin shared that she doesn't believe in staying with the partner for the sake of kids.

She said, "You have to have dark times to get to the good times. Divorce can be a really good thing."

The Uncommon James founder even revealed that somewhere 'deep down' she could see the divorce approaching. "I was very unhappy at that point in my life and really stressed out. My kids were young, so it’s not like they were seeing headlines or anything. But now my kids are 12, 10 and 9 and that’s my priority right now."

For the unversed, Kristin and Jay share three kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.