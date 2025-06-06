Diddy forces ex into dark games just to keep paying rent

Sean Combs, music mogul known as P Diddy, is currently facing some serious new claims from his former girlfriend.

The rapper's ex opened up to the court, saying that he made her take ecstasy and molly every time before sex.

Using the fake name “Jane” to keep her identity safe, Diddy’s ex said they first met on a girls’ trip to Miami in late 2020.

“At the time, Sean was romantically involved with one of my girlfriends,” she said.

Jane, a social media influencer, said that when she went back to Miami in early 2021, Diddy asked her to crash at a hotel.

That invite quickly turned into a nonstop five-day hangout at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

However, the social media star told the court that after their two-week trip to Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas, Diddy sent her ten thousand dollars.

During the trip, she said she took ecstasy almost every other day, about ten times, in each place.

“It seemed like he wanted that, and it was turning him on,” she said.