Samuel L. Jackson reflects on harrowing near-death experience in the past

Samuel L. Jackson has recently opened up about harrowing near-death experience in the past.

During a recent appearance on Paloma Faith‘s Mad Sad Bad podcast, the Pulp Fiction actor revealed he was nearly getting dragged to death by a subway in New York City years ago.

“I got dragged by a subway train in New York I got dragged by the A train,” recounted the 76-year-old.

Samuel told the host, “I was in the middle door of the last car, and it was a long train station. And when the door closed on my foot, [the] train took off.”

“So, I’m sitting there thinking, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going to die,’” remarked the Damaged actor.

Samuel shared that he eventually saw the end of the platform approaching while he was stuck in the train door.

“I could see the tunnel coming, and I couldn’t figure out anything that I could grab or hold on to and get close to the train so I wouldn’t get killed in the tunnel,” explained the Piano Lesson actor.

However, Samuel pointed out that someone aboard the train took action to stop its departure.

“It just slowed down really, really slow until all of a sudden the train stopped,” added the actor.