Miley Cyrus writes heartfelt note to fans after ‘Something Beautiful’ release

Miley Cyrus has expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support after the release of ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

The Flowers hit-maker took to Instagram and shared moments from her recent life in a carousel of photos and clips along with a heartwarming note for her fans.

“Your love not just today, but for nearly two decades means so much more to me than the words I can find at the end of a long, fulfilling day,” wrote the 32-year-old in a caption.

Miley added, “You make my world go round. Thank you for showing up & supporting the release of Something Beautiful with me.”

Last month, the singer reportedly unveiled official trailer for her upcoming visual album, which she described as “one-of-a-kind cinematic experience”.

Miley said in a press statement that her “dream project come true as fashion, movie and original music coexisting in harmony”.

The songstress mentioned that her “co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos serving as a producer”.

“Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality,” said the Last Song actress, per Deadline.

Earlier speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in November 2024, Miley reflected on her album, explaining, “My idea was making ‘The Wall,’ but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Miley’s Something Beautiful movie will be released worldwide on June 27.