Angelina Jolie embraces new chapter as Brad Pitt spends quality time with beau

Angelina Jolie surprises fans with new plans for birthday

Angelina Jolie is planning a “family bound” celebration for her 50th birthday following her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress, who is also a mother to six – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne – is reportedly planning an “intimate” gathering with her children.

A source close to the Oscar winner told People, “Jolie seems genuinely excited and happy about turning 50, but she doesn’t want a big party. So much of her 40s were rough. She’s in a much better place now. The kids are amazing and thriving. There is less family drama.”

Another insider also shared details with the same outlet about how the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star is feeling as she enters a new decade.

The source added, “Jolie is embracing the idea of turning 50 and feels more grounded than ever. She’s not shying away from getting older, in fact she’s leaning into it. Angie sees aging in a really positive light especially after losing her mom so young. She feels calm, inspired, and she’s excited about what’s ahead.”

On the professional front, Jolie marked her return to the screen in 2024 with Maria after a brief hiatus.

Additionally, she earned her first Tony Award in 2024 for producing The Outsiders.

The Eternals actress' new plans come after Brad, 61, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted spending quality time in New Zealand.

For the unversed, Jolie and the Fight Club actor were officially divorced in 2019 after 12 years of being together.