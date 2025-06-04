Jessie J shares shocking health update

Grammy-nominated artist Jessie J has made bombshell claims about her health that has given shock to her fans.

The English singer was conflicted whether to share the news with her fans or not; she finally decided to tell.

Taking to Instagram, Jessie J (real name Jessica Cornish) revealed the heart-wrenching news to her followers.

"Knowing that the media are gonna make this way bigger than it needs to be, but also knowing that I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me. And also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I've ever gone through in my life," began the I Got You hitmaker in the now viral video.

She continued, "Before 'No Secrets' come out, I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. I'm highlighting the word 'early.' Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

Finding humour even in such crucial moment, the Who You Are crooner joked, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

She then went on to mention the eerie connection of the songs she launched with the occurrences in her life.

"To get diagnosed with this, as I'm putting out a song called 'No Secrets,' right before putting out a song called 'Living My Best Life,' which was all pre-planned before I found out about this. I mean, you can't make it up."

Getting somber at the tragic turn her life has taken, Jessie shared that the fact that 'so many people are going through so much' kills her.

The artist is set to undergo a surgery after Summertime Ball June 15 at the U.K. Wembley Stadium when she 'plans to disappear for a bit'.