Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz: Another Harry-Meghan in making?

Brooklyn Beckham sets foot on the path followed by Prince Harry

As if Harry-Meghan vs Royals drama wasn't enough that there is now Brooklyn-Nicola vs Beckhams brewing.

The conflict within the Beckham family made headlines after Brooklyn along with his wife were a no-show at David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.

Since then, the matter has continued to intensify with new information about the rift emerging every now and then.

The most recent development in this case has been the speculation of an upcoming tell-all book of the 26-year-old in which he would 'share his truth' like Prince Harry.

Reports are that the eldest son of co-owner of Inter Miami CF is seeing Prince Harry as his mentor for the way he has always stayed by his partner's side and stood up to his royal family.

As per Daily Mail, the estranged couple which lives in California is bonding with the Sussexes. In fact, recently wives of both couples, the Duchess of Sussex and the Transformers actress, chatted over a dinner in Montecito.

A source has claimed that the English model and photographer is taking inspiration from the youngest son of King Charles to the extent that he might even share his grievances in public.

An insider to National Enquirer shared that Brooklyn feels very misunderstood and he 'just wants to get his side of the story on the record'.

For the unversed, details regarding the conflict between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the wedding dress, Victoria Beckham hijacking the couple's wedding dance have made rounds on the internet.