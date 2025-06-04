Offset deactivates socials after threatening Cardi B’s new beau Stefon Diggs

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, disappeared from social media platforms after "threatening" his estranged wife Cardi B’s new boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 3, the rapper who shares three kids with Cardi B–Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar— deactivated his socials shortly after lashing out at the NFL star for matching his hairstyle with Offset’s son Wave.

"Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out," the father of three wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly warning Diggs, 31, to stay away from his kids.

Another Tweet followed the ominous message: "Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad."

Since these posts, the Bad and Boujee singer has deactivated his official social media handles, including his Instgaram account.

Notably, earlier this week, the New England Patriots wide receiver debuted the same braided hair-do, Offset and Cardi’s three-year-old son, who had been sporting since at least April.

Offset’s possessive remarks came just weeks after Cardi B’s furious rant amid their messy divorce, during which the Bronx rapper said on X Spaces that she wanted him to "die slow."

Her outburst followed Offset’s request for spousal support despite not seeing their children in three months, even after being scheduled to meet them thrice, per the mother.