Jennifer Lopez's emotional red carpet interview goes viral

Jennifer Lopez was stopped in her tracks by a young reporter on the red carpet with a question that brought out a raw and honest response.

"Imagine your younger self is watching you. What do you think she would say?" reporter asked.

Lopez froze for a moment, then smiled and took a deep breath before speaking from the heart. "I have to give her credit," she said, her voice softening. "Because she did all this. She's done it."

The singer-actress revealed that she's been thinking a lot about her "inner Jenny" lately, especially over the past year. She reflected on how she used to be caught in a cycle of working hard, proving herself, and constantly chasing the next goal.

However, something's changed. "I just want to enjoy every single minute," she said. "Stay in the moment, and enjoy yourself."

The Atlas star's response was a rare, unguarded moment that showed her growth and appreciation for her journey.

Despite the challenges she's faced, Lopez recognizes and is grateful for the opportunities life has given her. Her emotional response was a testament to the importance of staying grounded and finding happiness in life, beyond just fame.