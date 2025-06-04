Kourtney Kardashian moved to tears after daughter’s big news

Kourtney Kardashian Barker reacted to her daughter Penelope’s big step forward with tears of joy.

Taking over to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 3, the Kardashians star shared a picture of herself, taken by her daughter, whom the Poosh founder shares with her ex Scott Disick.

The photo captured the mom getting emotional and tearing up as her 12-year-old child marked the milestone of finishing sixth grade and growing up.

"Me crying bc my baby girl is done with 6th grade [teary eyes emoji]," the proud mother explained in the caption, adding, "(she’s taking pics of me [teary laugh emoji])."

In the blurry photo, the Lemme mogul was seen wearing cheetah-print pajamas, covering her face as she sat on the bottom bunk of a white bunk bed set in a room softly lit with a purple night light.

In addition to Penelope, the 46-year-old social media personality shares sons Mason and Reign with her ex.

She is also a stepmom to her husband Travis Barker’s kids: son Landon, daughter Alabama, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Moreover, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer expanded their Kardashian-Barker clan by welcoming their first baby together, son Rocky, in November 2023.