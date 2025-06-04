Bianca Censori channels Kim Kardashian energy in jaw-dropping look

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, caused a stir recently when she stepped out wearing a plunging nude bodysuit that had many doing a double take.

Bianca showed up in barely-there bodysuit, fishnets, and heels, giving off serious the reality star Kim Kardashian vibes and leaving fans buzzing.

The model's new photos looked so much like the fashion icon's Skims shoot, fans thought they came straight from the same campaign.

However, she even copied some of Kanye's ex wife signature poses as she showed off her backside in one shot and posed with her back arched in another.

Kanye West, who is now considered as most controversial rapper, surprised many when he secretly married Bianca Censori just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in December 2022.

The Skims owner and the Heartless rapper called it quits in February 2021 after being married for six years. They’re co-parenting their four kids.

Over time, some have noticed Kim Kardashian’s outfits looking a lot like Bianca Censori’s daring looks, with many saying Kanye West may be behind the influence.