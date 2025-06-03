James Cameron to retire after ‘Avatar 3’?

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is set to release globally on December 19

Filmmaker James Cameron, who is widely known for making the evergreen Titanic film, has opened about his plans.

The 70-year-old director last release the second sequel of his most famous franchise Avatar in 2022. At present, he is busy working on the third installment.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will reunite the original cast including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthinton, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver.

After the completion of the third entry of the action sci-fi, Cameron aims at kickstarting work on the sequel of his 1971 horror drama, The Devils.

This means that The Terminator actor has no plans of retiring as of now, rather he has everything planned regarding his future projects.

He will be collaborating with author Joe Abercrombie to write the script of the upcoming Devils sequel.

According to James’ Facebook statement, “The freshness of the world and the characters in 'The Devils' finally got me off my butt to buy one of his books and partner with him to bring it to the screen.”

"I can’t wait to dig into this as I wind down on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life.”

Meanwhile, Avatar 3 is set to come out in theatres on December 19, 2025.