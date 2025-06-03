Miley Cyrus debuts new tattoo after lamenting over previous ones

Miley Cyrus with new tattoo after regretting older ones

Miley Cyrus added a fresh tattoo to her collection just a day after admitting she’s no longer fond of most of her body art.

The singer, who has over 50 tattoos, revealed in a video interview with The New York Times that she doesn’t exactly stand by many of her inked decisions.

“80 percent of my tattoos,” she said when asked about a mistake she still thinks about.

“I don’t regret them enough to laser them, but some of them … like I love my cat, but I didn’t need that. I love my dog, but, like, I don’t know, just having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense. There’s just a few I could do without.”

Still, the Grammy-winning artist isn’t done with tattoos just yet.

On Monday, her tattoo artist Michelle Santana from Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City posted close-up photos of Miley’s latest ink, a delicate script tattoo that reads “Muse,” placed just below her right shoulder.

“Queen @mileycyrus grateful to have met such a G,” Santana captioned the carousel of images showing off the new design.

Fans were quick to respond in the comments.

“THE TATTOO QUEEN,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “She is my muse.” One follower joked, “Awesome! Now I’ll never get in with you again.”

The new tattoo might hold a personal meaning.

As noted by Page Six, it could be a tribute to her mom, Tish Cyrus. Back in April, Miley posted a video of herself performing End Of The World at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and credited her mom as her inspiration.

“The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time,” she wrote in the caption. “I am honored today to have it out in the world hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for. My muse, my mom. xMiley”

Though she might not feel the same way about all her tattoos now, it’s clear that when one holds deep meaning, Miley is still willing to make room for a little more ink.