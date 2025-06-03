Ashley Tisdale shares 'Sharpay' inspiration with daughter for THIS reason

Ashley Tisdale surprises fans with recent update

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed that her daughter, Jupiter Iris, is going through a Sharpay Evans phase – following in her mom’s footsteps.

The High School Musical alum, who garnered recognition for portraying Sharpay Evans in the 2006 family-musical, revealed that her daughter has adopted a new “Sharpay attitude”

During an exclusive conversation with People at the premiere event at Nya Studios East, Tisdale, 39, said, “I just think that Sharpay is someone who knows what she wants and I think that’s always been really exciting. I love playing a character like that because I’ve always known what I wanted. So I feel like that is something to look up to.”

The What I’ve been Looking For hitmaker admitted that watching her daughter enter the world of Sharpay has been “interesting, that’s for sure”.

Speaking to the outlet, she added, “I never thought I’d see the day. But, you know, she’s obsessed with tons of movies. This is not the first one she’s obsessed with.”

On the professional front, Phineas and Ferb season five is scheduled to premiere on June 5 on Disney Channel.

For the unversed, the Scary Movie 5 actress shares two daughters, Jupiter and Emerson Clover, with her husband, Christopher French.