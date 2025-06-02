Jimmy Fallon opens up about struggles of becoming 'comedian'

Jimmy Fallon is renowned for hosting 'The Tonight Show' on NBC

Globally acclaimed TV show host Jimmy Fallon has opened about his struggles of reaching to the level that he is on today.

The 50-year-old comedian did not achieve fame overnight rather he has had his own struggle when he tried making it into Hollywood.

While talking about his journey, The Tonight Show host revealed that he was not his correct frame of mind when he moved to Los Angeles from New York with a dream of pursuing comedy.

While speaking at The Diary of a CEO podcast, Fallon explained, “It wasn’t the greatest and I’m a pretty positive guy in general, but I think that was probably my lowest [moment].”

He continued, “I remember like, you know, trying to see what therapy was or if I could afford a therapist.”

The Saturday Night Live host shared that he even wrote a letter to one of his closed pals telling them, ‘I’m losing it dude’. Jimmy wasn’t sure at all if he was going to make it or not.

“I think it was something to the point, like, ‘I’m losing it and I don’t know if I can make it”, he added.

Jimmy Fallon is one of the renowned TV personalities, who also hosted the SNL from 1998-2004.