Ben Affleck takes hilarious jab at Matt Damon’s burly gray beard

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Hollywood's legendary stars who have been great friends for years now, recently reunited at Netflix Tudum 2025 The Live Event in Inglewood California.

"I trusted Matt would shave the beard before Tudum," the 52-year-old Ben joked on stage at The Kia Forum, saying, "And here we are."

The 54-year-old actor and film producer grew a big gray beard to play the famous Greek hero Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s new movie The Odyssey.

Matt and Affleck got the crowd cheering as they introduced their Rip co-stars Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

The two first met as neighbors in Cambridge, Massachusetts and later made it big by writing Good Will Hunting, the film that won them an Oscar and launched their careers.

However, Matt showed off his biceps in a white short-sleeve shirt and gray jeans, while Ben kept it cool in a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

In the movie The Rip, they play Miami cops whose team begins to fall apart after finding a lot of money in an old, empty house. The film comes out on Netflix January 16.