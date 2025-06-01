One Direction’s rare statement before disbandment resurfaces

Liam Payne's passing reunited Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan after nine years

One Direction was one of the popular boy bands of the mid-2010s.

It remained active from 2010 till 2016. Within the period of five years, the English Irish pop group released five studio albums namely Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M.

The band consisted of five members including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all aligned from the X-Factor stage .

1D had a massive fan following and the surprising announcement regarding their hiatus left their admirers in deep shock.

In 2016, the boys went back to the stage of X-Factor to perform one last time before going on a break.

The band performed their hit track History and later Liam announced, "We're sad that we're going away for a little while, but we need it."

This was a statement made live on stage, however, there is another rare footage where the boys spoke backstage about their indefinite hiatus.

Payne, in the video, expressed his emotions while also thanking the audience for supporting them whole-heartedly over the years.

"This is just a massive, massive thank you to all of our fans... today's a very special day for us because this is like the last part of our first chapter."

He also admitted that Directioners were “the most dedicated people I think we’ve ever seen in our lives.”

Desperate fans, who waited so many years to see the band make a comeback, were left into bits after hearing the news of Liam’s sudden passing on October 16, 2024.