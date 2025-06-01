Miley Cyrus offers insight into her close bond with mother Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has recently addressed her emotional relationship with her mother Tish Cyrus

The Flowers hit-maker explained how her mother inspired her for some of the songs in her newly released album, Something Beautiful.

One song in particular, End of the World, which Miley wrote at a time when the two were apart as her mother went for a vacation.

“She went on a vacation to Italy without me for one week, and it felt like the end of the world to both of us,” recalled the 32-year-old in a new interview with The New York Times.

The Last Song actress revealed she had never had her mom leave the country without her before.

“I’m too old to feel that way, but that’s how I felt,” said the songstress.

Miley mentioned that her mother called her and said, “I don’t know why, but I want to cry today. I’m looking out my window, and there’s nothing out there for me, because you’re back home”.

Interestingly, those words from her mother became the first lyric of her song, admitted Miley.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy Award winner also shared that she had finally learned to let go of her mother in some situations.

“My mom no longer travels with me, because I’m 32 years old, and it was getting ridiculous,” she told the outlet.

Miley explained, “I never want to detach from my mom, because we’re so close. I’ll get tears in my eyes even talking about her.”

“But if nature plays its course in the way that it does, I will be an individual without my mom at some point, and that used to completely paralyze me,” added the singer and actress.