Miley Cyrus gets candid about her relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is putting rumours to rest about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old singer shared that she and her dad are on good terms.

"I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard," the Flowers hitmaker explained.

"And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain. But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she added.

"I'm being an adult about it. At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

This newfound understanding comes after a tumultuous period for the Cyrus family. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage.

Billy Ray has since moved on to date Elizabeth Hurley, while Tish married Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Miley recently addressed rumors surrounding her family relationships on Instagram, stating, "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."

Regarding her relationship with her dad, Miley acknowledged that they "have had our challenges over the years.

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," she concluded her message. "I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."