'Back to the Future' star reemerges after disappearing from Hollywood

Crispin Glover, once starred in one of the most iconic films of the 80s but now lives a much quieter life, recently captured living simply during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old actor was spotted riding his bike and making a stop at a local garden center, dressed in all black with sunglasses and bucket hat that made him almost unrecognizable.

Far away from his Hollywood heyday, Glover appeared calm and relaxed while enjoying low-key day that shows how happy he is after saying bye to spotlight.

He also known for memorable roles in films like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Wild at Heart.

The 6 foot 1 star became famous for playing George McFly, Michael J. Fox’s awkward dad in the 1985 hit Back to the Future. However, the movie was a huge success, making nearly 389 million dollars at the box office.

Crispin didn’t like the ending where the McFlys got rich. When he was offered $125,000 to come back for the second movie, he said no, so they replaced him with another actor wearing a mask that looked like Crispin’s face.