Hugh Jackman seen in rare outing after divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman real emotional state post separation from Deborra-Lee Furness revealed

Hugh Jackman made rare appearance after his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from the Wolverine star.

The Australian actor was spotted around 5pm Friday, May 30 leaving his off-Broadway play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes to meet his fans who waited impatiently outside the New York City's Minetta Lane Theatre.

Appearing unbothered by the ongoing drama surrounding their split, Jackman could be seen beaming widely as he enthusiastically interacted with his fans.

The 56-year-old signed autographs, gave hugs to his fans and took selfies with gushing and excited fans who had been waiting outside the venue for over half an hour to get a glimpse of their favourite actor, as per Daily Mail.

Sutton Foster's boyfriend sported relaxed look wearing comfy shorts and a T-shirt.

Unfazed by the reports of offers for tell-tale book made to former wife, the Prestige actor thanked his fans for coming and waiting for him.

For the unversed, the estranged couple has reached an agreement on how to split their whopping $387 million fortune.

The former couple had tied the knot in 1996 after having first met on the sets of Australian TV series Correlli a year before.

Australia's golden couple shocked everyone two years back when they broke the news of their split.