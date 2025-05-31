Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Timothee Chalamet relationship backlash

Kylie Jenner fires back at fans criticising Timothee Chalamet relationship

Kylie Jenner is telling the internet to keep their trolling away from her happy relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul opened up about seeing comments which discussed Jenner losing her “baddie” era since she started dating the Dune star.

“That’s so funny, I’ve seen that before too, and I’m always like, first of all, the baddie never left,” she told Dazed Magazine in a cover story on Friday, May 30. “

I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went? People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, ‘She’s gone!’ I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, you know – like, can a girl wear a sundress once?,” The Kardashians star continued.

Jenner, who used to wear a lot of dramatic makeup, funky hair colours, and multiple bracelets all stacked up together during her early career, made an iconic fashion statement.

When the outlet asked how she would describe her current style, she replied, “Oh, my goodness. This is the original baddie era.”

Jenner and Chalamet started dating around April 2023, and have kept their relationship away mostly private.