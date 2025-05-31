Elon Musk has secret kid with japanese popstar?

Elon Musk's ex claims of tech mogul having kid with japanese popstar

Elon Musk is facing new allegations about his personal life, with claims that he fathered a child with a Japanese pop star and offered fatherhood to “anyone who wanted to have a child.”

The revelations come from Ashley St. Clair, who says she shares a son named Romulus with the billionaire. Her claims were published in a New York Times report released Friday, as per Page Six.

“Ms. St. Clair said that Mr. Musk told her he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star,” the article states. “He said he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child.”

St. Clair also said Musk spoke frequently about his concerns over declining global birth rates, something he’s often mentioned on X, the social platform he owns.

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism,” she told the outlet. “He generally believed these people should just have children.”

According to St. Clair, when she gave birth to their child in September, Musk told her through disappearing Signal messages that he wanted to keep both their relationship and his paternity hidden.

She also claimed that during a celebration at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump’s election victory, she had to pretend she didn’t know him.

The report further states that Musk allegedly offered St. Clair $15 million a month, plus an extra $100,000 monthly until their son turned 21, in exchange for her silence.

But St. Clair says she rejected the deal and decided to go public earlier this year. She later filed a lawsuit seeking child support and sole custody, and has accused Musk of cutting down his financial support significantly after the legal action began.

In March, Musk responded to the situation publicly on X, stating that although he had “questions about the infant’s paternity,” he was still providing St. Clair with millions and paying more than "$500k/year."

A report from The Wall Street Journal previously noted that Labcorp testing showed a “99.9999%” chance Musk is Romulus’ biological father.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has reportedly fathered 14 children. That includes six with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three with singer Grimes—who he is currently in a custody battle with—and four more with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.