Princess Andre ends 'first love' amid career focus

Princess Andre has reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend due to her increasingly busy schedule which has left 'no place for a man' in her life.

Princess, 17, is the daughter singer Peter Andre, 17 and British media personality and former glamor model Katie Price.

She first announced she was in love last year but chose to keep her boyfriend's identity private.

According to The Sun, a source said: 'They just grew apart, they were each other's first love so it has been tough but there are no hard feelings. He's still on good terms with both Katie and Peter, Princess is really concentrating on her career right now and there's no place for a man.'

For those unfamiliar, Princess made her relationship public during her mother Katie's 45th birthday celebrations in Brighton in May 2023.

Katie later confirmed the relationship during an appearance on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast.

At the time, while discussing her Christmas plans, Katie revealed:

'Princess and her boyfriend are coming up with me for the weekend.'

Katie also opened up about her parenting style, saying she was 'easygoing' because she remembers how she was at that age.

However, Princess's father Peter Andre had a different stance. In an interview with Woman magazine,' he admitted he was struggling with the news that his daughter was dating: 'I am not happy about this at all. I am struggling beyond belief, but that's life. We have many chats. I have very strict rules in my house.'