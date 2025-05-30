Khloe Kardashian faces worst fear as daughter True plays a prank

Khloe Kardashian gives insight into her relationship with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True is a true prankster.

The 7-year-old surprised her mom with a scary present as she accessorised the reality star’s purse.

Khloe took to Instagram on Thursday, May 29, and opened up about the latest prank her daughter played on her.

“True is really into charms and she loves accessorizing her backpack, and apparently she loves accessorizing my purse because I just saw that she put this on my purse – this whale key chain,” Khloe said on her Stories as she showed a blue whale keychain on her bag.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has discussed her phobia of whales many times, and shared that “She knows and she does this. Because we have unicorn keychains, or hearts, or puppies, or anything. She gives me a whale. Oh, I can’t wait until she gets out of school, and I get to ask her about the whale. Why?”

In a follow-up clip, Khloe showed her daughter holding a pink unicorn charm in her hands, "I have this unicorn that mommy gave me," True said when the socialite asked what she was holding.

"Is it to replace this wackadoodle?" the mom of two asked, adding, "Should I just tell you that I love whales? I should tell you that."

Previously speaking about her rare phobia, Khloe wrote on X, “This has been a phobia of mine for years. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”