Taylor Swift fans await huge announcement ahead of next NFL season

Travis Kelce’s next NFL season brings major announcement for Taylor Swift fans

Taylor Swift fans are counting down to Travis Kelce’s next NFL season for major announcement by the couple.

The pop superstar, 35, has been a regular fixture at her beau’s game days since they started dating in 2023 which is enough of a reason for Swifties to be excited.

However, what makes this season even more special is that this is going to probably be Kelce’s last season before he retires and focuses on building a family with Swift.

"Less than 100 days until the season starts," a fan wrote on social media.

A Swiftie also shared a clip of the Kansas City Chiefs practicing and penned, "we’re so back. i need something to look forward to."

"Let’s gooo," commented another, with one chiming in to say, "We need the Chiefs to have a Swiftie Day."

This comes after an insider told Daily Mail that the couple are planning an engagement after this football season. “Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center.”

The upcoming season starts on September 5 for the Chiefs.