Sydney Sweeney puts personal touch on men’s grooming with bathwater soap

Sydney Sweeney couldn’t resist her fans’ wildest requests and went on to bottle her actual bathwater in a new men’s soap.

Sending fans into a frenzy with a limited edition bathing product, the Euphoria star took to her Instagram on Thursday, May 29, to officially introduce Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it," she wrote in a joint social media post with the company. "Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater."

In the official press release for Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the Anyone But You actress playfully added, "When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap."

"It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible," she continued. "Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural."

The new men’s natural soap is a medium grit exfoliating soap made with sand, pine bark extract and "a touch of Sydney’s real bathwater."