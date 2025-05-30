Cruz Beckham shares thought provoking message amid Beckham family rift

Cruz Beckham shared a thought provoking message on Thursday amid the ongoing rift within the family.

It is worth mentioning that hat his parents, Victoria, 51, and David Beckham, are reportedly no longer on speaking terms with their eldest son, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30.

The couple did not attend the legendary footballer's 50th birthday celebrations last month.

It now appears that the youngest Beckham brother, Cruz, 20, is trying to mend the growing family divide. In a heartfelt post, he 'begged' for the truth and wrote.

'It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown, and 17 to smile. Be kind and tell the truth.'

Reports suggest that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped several key family events-including the party at the Beckhams' Cotswolds home, a trip to France, and a dinner at the Notting Hill restaurant, Core-despite flying to London.

Adding salt to the wound, the rift seemed to escalate further when Brooklyn and Nicola flew into the UK from their home in Los Angeles on Monday for a photoshoot with Italian luxury brand Moncler.

Notably, Brooklyn reportedly did not inform David and Victoria about their visit to the country.