Ozzy Osbourne vows to give '120%' in final Black Sabbath showdown

Ozzy Osbourne gives update ahead of final Black Sabbath performance

Ozzy Osbourne is offering an inside glimpse into his upcoming final concert, much to the fans’ surprise.

The legendary rocker, who is currently gearing up for his show with Black Sabbath in July 2025, opened up on SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks about his final performance.

He exclusively told the outlet, “All I can say is I’m giving 120%. If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”

Referring to his last Black Sabbath show on July 5, 2025 in his hometown of Birmingham, England, the artist reflected on his 7-year-long hiatus amid health battle.

Osbourne recalled at the time, “I haven’t done any physical work for the last seven [or so] years. By hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it there. I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

For the unversed, the 76-year-old was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which has impacted his ability to function properly, especially after a tragic fall in 2019.