Scarlett Johansson clears the air about acting career

Scarlett Johansson, iconic actress who was best known for hits like Lost in Translation and her role in Black Widow in the Marvel universe, recently opened up about her future in acting.
The 40-year-old star made her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, but she said she was still open to acting.
Even with her new role behind the camera, she called herself “an actor for hire,” proving she hadn’t turned her back on the spotlight.
During a candid interview with Collider, Scarlett share: "My intention is to work on projects I would go and see, whether they're like 'Jurassic World' or this film.
"The commerciality of things is also important to me, too. Would audiences want to see this, too? Is this generally interesting? Those are things I look for and focus on and care about."
The actress continued, "So, we’ll see, I guess. I'm certainly still an actor for hire — I want that to be widely printed."
However, Scarlett Johansson premiered Eleanor the Great at the Cannes Film Festival and shared that she often found herself in tears while directing, moved by the film’s deeply emotional story.
