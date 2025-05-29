Diddy trial: ex stylist identifies as matchmaker of Cassie, Michael B. Jordan

Cassie previously testified about her brief relationship with Michael B. Jordan

Cassie’s past relationship with Michael B. Jordan took centre stage once more during week three of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial.

Deonte Nash, a former stylist for Diddy and Cassie, told jurors on May 29 that he introduced Cassie to Michael B. Jordan in 2015 after she found out her then-boyfriend Diddy was seeing another woman.

At the time, Cassie was filming Honey 3 in South Africa and, Nash said, felt deeply betrayed. “Why does he keep humiliating me and trying to ruin my career?” she reportedly asked him.

“I did hook her up with Michael B. Jordan,” Nash testified. “He fine, she fine. I mean, why not?” He added that the pair started “talking, dating — getting to know each other more so.”

In his testimony, Nash also told jurors he witnessed Diddy beat Cassie, threaten to leak explicit tapes, and coerce her into “freak offs.”

Nash’s testimony collaborates that of Cassie, who took the stand two weeks ago and confirmed her romance with Jordan.

She said she was “really hurt” when she discovered Diddy had allegedly rekindled things with an ex while she was overseas.