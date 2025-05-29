Sarah Jessica Parker makes bombshell claims about 'Sex and the City'

'And Just Like That' Sarah Jessica Parker shocking truth unveiled

Sarah Jessica Parker as she readied herself for the release of And Just Like That revealed shocking truth about herself.

While Parker returns as Carrie Bradshaw, the iconic writer from SATC, two movies, and its reboot And Just Like That, the 60-year-old actress stunned fans with honest confession during an interview with E! News.

The famed star opened up that she has never seen most of her work, even career-making shows.

When asked about whether her family including her husband Matthew Broderick, 63, her son James Wilkie, 22, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 13, have watched the beloved series yet.

Emmy winner revealed that they too haven't watched their mother on screen.

"I think it's very off for them to yet let it into their viewing queue," she shared before adding that her eldest Wilkie started to watch the show as he attended a premier of the new show, but then schoolwork came up and he had to stop.

Veteran Hollywood actor also mentioned that if one day they want to watch any of it, it's all available to them so she refuses to force them to watch it.

Most importantly, the former Broadway actor confessed that she wants her children to remember as a 'parent'. Though the doors are open for them to go back and comfortably watch their mother act.

And Just Like That season 3 will premiere on May 29.