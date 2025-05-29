Dove Cameron wishes late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce on his birthday

Dove Cameron and the rest of Disney's Descendants cast paid a heart-warming tribute to their late co-star Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 26th birthday.
Boyce died in 2019 after experiencing seizure attack in his sleep at just 20 years old.
Cameron, who played Mal in the films, took to her Instagram account sharing a memorial post, with a caption, "I still feel you all the time. catch you in the next life. happy birthday. I love you."
The carousal post featured all black and white photos including a behind-the-scenes shot from Disney’s Descendants stars, Sofia Carson (Evie) and Booboo Stewart (Jay).
The Space Between singer also featured a new tattoo she got in loving memory of her co-star, depicting a gun with a rose emerging from its muzzle, on one of her forearms.
In addition to Cameron’s tribute, Carson also honoured the Jessie star with a single black and white photo capturing Boyce dancing mid-air highlighting his multifaceted talents.
"Keep dancing in heaven, my Cam. Earth could never be the same without you [white heart emoji]. Our Angel. Our Sunshine. Our Cam. @thecameronboycefoundation," she wrote.
Stewart also shared a picture of the two of sharing a drink together on his story with caption, "Love you always, happy birthday."
Boyce starred in all three Descendants films with the last part releasing posthumously in August, 2019.
